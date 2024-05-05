Mnangagwa In Secret Meeting With Eubert Angel

Ambassador Angel takes Rev Tom to meet the PRESIDENT

President Mnangagwa met Reverend Tom Amernkhienan, the second most powerful man at Christ Embassy, at State House today.

Rev Tom, who is in the country for a four-day conference at the Harare Hippodrome, was full of praises for President Mnangagwa.

He was in the company of Ambassador Uebert Angel, and his team, when he paid the courtesy call on President Mnangagwa.

Rev Tom is the second-in-charge at Christ Embassy, which is led by Pastor Chris.

Christ Embassy has 37 000 branches all over the world, and over 130million partners, around the globe.

The four-day conference will end on Sunday.

Rev Tom is being hosted by Ambassador Uebert Angel during his stay in Zimbabwe.

He is one of the most powerful men in religious circles on the continent and has been together with Pastor Chris, since their university days in Nigeria.

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

