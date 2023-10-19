Sekuru Banda Consoles Late Juliet Kadungure, Garry Mapanzure Families

By A Correspondent| Philanthropist traditional healer Sekuru Banda has consoled the Kadungure and Mapanzure families following the death of Juliet and Garry who died in separate accidents last week.

Juliet Kadungure was the sister to the late socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure who also died in a car accident along Borrowdale road in November 2020.

She died in bus accident on her way back to Harare from Tanzania last week while Garry succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident along the Masvingo-Harare highway.

Speaking to ZimEye, Sekuru Banda consoled the Kadungure and Mapanzure families for the loss of their loved ones while calling on motorists to prioritize the safety of their passengers at all times.

“I am saddened by the death of Genius’s sister Juliet; this is very sad considering that the Kadungure family also lost Genius is a car accident in 2020.

“I also wish to console the Mapanzure family for the loss of Garry the musician in another accident in Masvingo last week,” said Sekuru Banda.

He urged drivers to always be safe on the road and avoid driving defective cars as that could cause unnecessary loss of lives.

“We urge drivers to be safe on the road, let’s not speed or overtake on blindspots, lets prioritize the safety of passengers. Before embarking on a journey check the condition of our vehicles, tyres, brakes, wipers especially during the rainy season,” added Sekuru Banda.

He also urged passengers to restrain reckless drivers and not hesitate to disembark from such vehicles for their own safety.



