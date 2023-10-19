Zanu PF Fires 12 Chamisa Byo Councilors

By-Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando has informed the Bulawayo City Council about expelling 12 CCC party councillors from the local government authority.

The decision was made based on instructions from Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim Secretary-General.

In Bulawayo, the 12 councillors that Mr Tshabangu recalled include;

Councillor Donaldson Mabuto (the deputy mayor),

Clr Shepherd Dube (ward one),

Clr Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu (ward six),

Clr Takunda Felix Madzana (Ward 18),

Clr Simbarashe Dube (ward 20),

Clr Tinevimbo Maphosa (ward 21),

Clr Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (ward 22),

Clr Arnold Batirai (Ward 24) and

Proportional representation councillors:

Clr Sarah Cronje,

Clr Tabeth Mhizha,

Clr Dorcas Sibanda and

Clr Zibusiso Tshongwe.

On October 18, 2023, Minister Chitando sent a letter to the town clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, stating that the city’s local authority must now inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the recalls so as to prepare for upcoming by-elections in the area, according to the Sunday News. Reads the letter:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change, stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies.

Today, the councillors met to choose an acting deputy mayor as a replacement for the recalled Mabutho.

Bulawayo Mayor, David Coltart criticised the recalls and stated that the Minister’s actions are a significant violation of section 68 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to administrative justice. He said:

The Minister was required to ascertain whether the person purporting to act on behalf of the party was authorised to do so. He was also required to act in a procedurally fair manner, which includes the right of the Councillors affected to be heard before he acted. But the greatest breach is the moral breach – all of these Councillors have recently been voted into office by the overwhelming votes (over 80% majorities in most cases), directly or indirectly, of the citizens of Bulawayo. This is a total negation of democracy- it is an outrage.

Coltart said that ZANU PF is the only party benefiting from these actions and is likely responsible for them. He said although this undermines the work of the Bulawayo City Council they will keep working hard to improve the city. Coltart said they will also take legal and diplomatic actions to challenge this “unjust behaviour.”

