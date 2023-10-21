Qoki Slapped With Lawsuit By Patel Properties Amid Fraud Allegations

Scam Involving Unsuspecting Investors Leaves Many in Financial Distress

By Nancy Ndaba | In an ongoing and intricate investigation, a growing number of unsuspecting investors find themselves entangled in a complex web of deceit and financial distress, allegedly orchestrated by Qoki’s founder, Sithule Tshuma.

The latest chapter in this evolving saga reveals a staggering $1.7 million deal for the acquisition of a run-down Vegetable Market located at 53 Robert Mugabe Way and No. 8A 4th & Robert Mugabe Way, both owned by Patel Properties. As investigators delve deeper into this complex narrative, Tshuma’s involvement becomes increasingly apparent, and the full scope of the deception and its far-reaching repercussions continues to unravel, leaving countless investors searching for answers in an ever-evolving and increasingly bewildering tale.

Sithule Tshuma, known for her fraudulent land and project schemes, organized this deal, advising investors, to pay a deposit then then they would apply for a loan as Qoki Zindlovukazi Ltd, mainly through Stanbic Bank to fund the remainder of the purchase price. However, Stanbic Bank’s thorough investigation led to the rejection of Qoki’s loan application for various concerning reasons, exposing the inadequacy of due diligence.

“Out of a total of £1.7m only $352 328.00 has been paid to Patel so far, it is worthy to note that Sithule’s advice to the women was to apply for loans via Stanbic Bank to pay the difference of $1.347 675 million,” says an insider. “However, following Stanbic ‘s thorough investigations, they declined Qoki’s loan application for various concerning reasons.”

In response to a breach of contract, Patel Properties has sought legal action against Qoki Zindlovukazi Investment PVT Ltd, a company owned by Sithule Tshuma, Karen Kumalo, Bridget Dube, and Nompilo Moyo. Several other lawsuits, including Nondwene 1 and Nondwene 2, are currently pending against Qoki.

In another shocking revelation, during a dispute regarding Nondwene 2, where Sithule had been denying that the land was gazetted by the government and that there were court proceedings, when shown evidence and asked for refunds for the roads payments Sithule responded with apparent indifference, stating, “‘Aaahhh, don’t let emotions get the better side of you. Until we all come together and discuss the way forward, sizadinda one ndawo (we will go in circles). You need to calm down because I don’t have your money…'”

It has come to light that the main objective of these projects was seemingly to enrich Sithule, her accomplices, and their lawyer Zibusiso Charles Ncube. Reportedly, on nearly every project, Zibusiso Charles Ncube pocketed a minimum of $30,000 from ‘buyer’ alone, please note that he represented both buyer and seller in most projects. The origin of these funds, believed to be laundered from the UK, raises questions regarding tax evasion and potential financial improprieties.

Unbeknownst to the investors, the projects served as a means for Sithule to inflate prices and exploit the investors. Trends suggest that Sithule, particularly with the assistance of her lawyer, Zibusiso Charles Ncube, orchestrated this grand scam, continuing to draw unsuspecting investors into this apparent bottomless pit.

When confronted about refunding investors for non-delivery of the purchased products and services, Sithule frequently resorts to bullying and selectively targets specific individuals, purportedly in response to what she claims is a ‘soft coup’ within her privately owned company, Qoki. This approach aligns with her well-documented narcissistic personality, as she appears to revel in a punitive strategy aimed at controlling and manipulating the situation, rather than genuinely addressing the legitimate concerns of her investors. Additionally, Sithule has been known to play the blame game, often shifting responsibility onto the investors for the failure of projects, despite the unfounded nature of these allegations. These actions have left investors dismayed, as there still seems to be no credible basis for asserting a ‘soft coup’ within a company that already carries a dubious reputation in the eyes of many.

Despite the mounting legal challenges and women demanding refunds due to deception and fraudulent conveyancing processes, Sithule and her accomplices seem undeterred. One Victor Masuku, a Town Planning Director of Sindaku Developers (PVT) Ltd, a company deeply involved in the projects, faces scrutiny for his roles in land scouting, design, town planning, and construction, raising questions about procurement processes.

UK banks and financial institutions have identified Sithule’s operations as scandalous “Authorised Push Payment scam.” It has been revealed that Sithule operated her businesses in the UK illegally, as she was not a registered investment professional. Her ability to collect over $25 million under the scrutiny of HMRC, banks, and fraud departments has raised significant concerns, leading to the freezing of her bank accounts.

In the midst of a series of concerning events, ethically Sithule should neither be practising as a Staff Nurse nor managing her agency, Healthcare OS Recruitment Limited, situated at 8 Goat Willow Road, Manchester, M9 7GQ, in the United Kingdom. This situation prompts a critical examination of the oversight and regulatory measures implemented by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC). Simultaneously, the disconcerting unfolding of Zibusiso’s misconduct occurring right under the vigilant gaze of the Law Society of Zimbabwe and various anti-corruption mechanisms brings to the fore serious questions regarding the efficacy and thoroughness of these institutional bodies.

The repercussions of this elaborate scam have been devastating for the women who invested their family and retirement savings, leading to broken marriages, mental health issues, depression, family violence, and financial distress. Sithule’s response to these concerns has been described as defensive and cold-hearted.

Many affected individuals have reported the fraud to various authorities in an effort to fully address this issue. The public is urged to exercise caution and avoid investing in unregistered companies like Qoki. Authorities encourage people to report Sithule and her accomplices for any illegal practices within their communities.

