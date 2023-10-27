President Chamisa Visits Bludgeoned James Chidakwa In Hospital
27 October 2023
Statement by the Citizens Coalition for Change on the barbaric abduction and torture of Hon James Chidakwa
President @nelsonchamisa visited our former MP, Hon James Chidakwa at a local private medical center, where he is currently being treated.
Hon Chidakwa was brutally abducted, tortured, injected with an unknown substance, and had his dreadlocks forcibly cut off with a machete by the regime in Harare.
His only “crime” was his affiliation with CCC, his support for his party, and its leader President Chamisa.