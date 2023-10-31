Musicians Undress Passion Java

By- A cross-section of Zimbabwe musicians has undressed controversial preacher and Zanu PF apologist Passion Java .

The Musicians Seh Calaz, and Baba Harare as well as social media personality Shadaya have defended Executive Chairman and Founder of Nash Holdings Tinashe Mutarisi after he clashed with Java and singer Mudiwa hood on social media.

Mutarisi lambasted Java and Hood, saying they were jealous of him for “the love and respect from the people of Zimbabwe” that he receives without putting any effort.

He also claimed that Java and Hood have continuously attacked him and his Nash Paints business “without any valid reason.”

Posting on Facebook, Seh Calaz, real name Tawanda Mumanyi, said he doesn’t really care who is right or wrong but will not support a fake prophet, adding that Java fakes his whole lifestyle. Wrote Seh Calaz:

Handina basa nazvo kuti ndiyani Ari right between the two ,asi i stand with Man Tina because ndongoziva kuti Java ndewe fake pazvese, fake prophet, fake church, fake marriage, fake lifestyle,f ake mhene, fake mereji, fake musangano, fake views, fake followers, face Gucci, fake friend, Feki feki fekiii, chisiri Che fake kutenderera Capetown neku Dubai kuteedzaa njugaaaaa.

I hope one day vanhu vese avo vanotyisidzirwa vachinzi ndini munhu wacho achinyeba ndine link re Musangano vachabuda pachena,varikuitiswa ma deals ema mine claims,vamwe vakunyimwa Mari ye zvikwereti vachinzi ndokunyudza imi inzwa inini Java mudiki panyaya idzo, power raanoti anaro inhema.

Koita vamwe vanonyeberwa kunzi prophecy yenyu kuti Mwari vakubatsirei uchida zvifambe Enda unopa donation ku nherera Nigeria, USA not in zim, Apa unenge uchiendesa hako Mari kune madam yacho.

Jiti musician Baba Harare, whose real name is Braveman Chizvino, dismissed Hood’s response to Mutarisi where he pleaded innocence. He said:

Ukaona munhu achida kuplayer innocent plus kakudemba demba sa Mudiwa Hood ndiye ari wrong. Unoitei panorangana vakaipa iwe uri mutenderi.

Shadaya a social commentator, urged Mutarisi to ignore the “attention seekers”. He said:

Mukuru Tinashe Mutarisi, the people know the impact and value, you personally & via your companies bring to this country.

And they will always support you & your business. Ignore attention seekers with no purpose but exist only to distract & destruct. #NashPaintsForever

