CCC Namibia denounces the unconstitutional appointment of General Valerio Sibanda to ZANU-PF’s politburo!

29 October 2023

Mr Mnangagwa’s insatiable appetite to establish a military state has manifested through his unconstitutional appointment of the current Zimbabwe Commander of Defence Forces, General Valerio Sibanda to ZANUPF’s politburo as an ex-officio member. This is an attempt to create a one-party state through the capture of government institutions by the desperate and unpopular regime. It is now imperative for Zimbabweans to mobilize and radicalize to confront these despots.

Citizens should amplify their revolutionary voices castigating these dictatorial tendencies. ZANU-PF’s efforts to capture the army, judiciary, police, and all other state functionaries should be resisted with equal measure. The recent appointment made it bare that the army takes instructions from the Shake-Shake building which is against the ethos of the rule of law and constitutionalism. People should unite and demand respect for the supreme law of the land.

Mr Mnangagwa and his politically empty party violated section 208(3) of the 2013 Constitution which stipulates that members of the security sector must not be active members or office-bearers of any political organization or party such as ZANU-PF. This unpopular party is obliged to respect the citizenry by religiously adhering to the provisions of the Constitution. This appointment reflects the nature of authoritarianism Zimbabweans are faced with. That is why CCC Namibia submitted that citizens should not subcontract the struggle for democracy to President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

It is clear for everyone to see that General Valerio Sibanda has been indirectly compelled to resign allowing Mr. Mnangagwa to appoint his son to the post of the Army Commander of the Defence Forces. It is rumored that General Sibanda might be appointed Vice President in the ZAPU slate replacing the ailing Mohadi. Appointing him a ZANU-PF politburo member when he is still serving in the army tears the sacred Constitution apart. We demand the country’s return to constitutionalism! Zimbabwe deserves leaders with democratic tenets, ZANU-PF must respect citizens.

Section 208 is very unequivocal on the conduct of security services;1) Members of the security services must act in accordance with the Constitution and the law. 2) Neither the security services nor any of their members may, in the exercise of their functions–a) act in a partisan manner; b) prejudice the law interests of any political party or cause;c) violate the fundamental rights or freedoms of any person. 3) Members of the security services must not be active members or office-bearers of any political organization or party.

The land between the Zambezi and Limpopo needs active citizens well-backed by the region and continent to force ZANU-PF to adhere to the Constitution. It is a joke for Zimbabweans to think that CCC alone can shake the corridors of ill-gotten power. Let’s all unite against the tearing apart of the supreme law of the motherland. All citizens across the political divide who are victims of abject poverty should rise and fight these belly politicians of plunder and self-enrichment.

ZANU-PF is now an unpopular party that has successfully captured all state institutions for political expediency. CCC as the leading and only genuine alternative deserves the support of all progressive citizens in the country and abroad during this time. Elections are rigged day and night, when citizens peacefully protest the fraud, the captured army shoots live ammunition on unarmed civilians as in the case of 1 August 2018. SADC, the African Union, and the United Nations should aid us in defeating totalitarianism in Zimbabwe.

They have armed soldiers, police, biased courts, and prison officers. The parliament is also compromised, what shall we do as a people? Help us to help ourselves as we demand fresh elections after the shambolic plebiscite. Zimbabwe deserves better livelihoods!

