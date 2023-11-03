Abduction and torture acolyte exposed
3 November 2023
By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF heavyweight, who is in self imposed exile Professor Jonathan Moyo has exposed abduction and torture acolyte, Abraham Pasi.
Said Prof Moyo on twitter:
“ABRAHAM “MUDHARA” PASI, a Senior Intelligence Officer (SIO), is the #CIO‘s Officer-in-Charge Media and the Ferret Force’s hitman for the sector.
He is a trusted abduction and torture acolyte of the Harare Provincial Command; and is thus a permanent feature of ferret operations!”