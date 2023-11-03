Abduction and torture acolyte exposed

By A Correspondent- Former Zanu PF heavyweight, who is in self imposed exile Professor Jonathan Moyo has exposed abduction and torture acolyte, Abraham Pasi.

Said Prof Moyo on twitter:

“ABRAHAM “MUDHARA” PASI, a Senior Intelligence Officer (SIO), is the #CIO‘s Officer-in-Charge Media and the Ferret Force’s hitman for the sector.

He is a trusted abduction and torture acolyte of the Harare Provincial Command; and is thus a permanent feature of ferret operations!”

