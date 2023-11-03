Jealous Husband Burns Down Clothes

Spread the love

Jealous Husband’s Violent Outburst Leads to Arrest.

BULAWAYO, November 3, 2023 – A shocking incident unfolded in Bulawayo’s Pumula North suburb as 38-year-old Blessed Ndlovu allegedly lost control of his emotions, resulting in the destruction of his wife’s clothes and her hospitalization.

Ndlovu, reportedly driven by jealousy and suspicions of infidelity, confronted his wife, Eppie Ncube, in a fit of rage upon returning home. The situation quickly escalated as tempers flared between the couple, with Ndlovu physically assaulting Ncube, leaving her with multiple injuries that required medical attention.

In an even more disturbing turn of events, while home alone, Ndlovu purportedly poured paraffin on his wife’s clothing and set them ablaze. Neighbors who rushed to the scene discovered the distressing sight of him burning Ncube’s clothes, and promptly alerted the authorities.

As a result, Ndlovu was taken into police custody and subsequently appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Learnear Khumalo. He faces charges of physical abuse and malicious damage to property.

During the court proceedings, Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charges. He has been remanded out of custody until November 6, when he will receive his sentence.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that jealousy and unchecked emotions can have on personal relationships, ultimately leading to criminal charges and personal suffering.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...