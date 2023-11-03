Police Zimbabwe breaks silence on abducted CCC MP

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has said they are keenly following allegations of abduction and torture of opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change member of parliament Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Ngadziore was abducted by AK47 wielding men in broad daylight before he was tortured and dumped.

Said the ZRP in a tweet:

The ZRP has been keenly following an allegation of abduction and torture on social media. The police informs the public that no such case has been reported. We are trying to make contact with the alleged victim so as to elicit the facts beyond what is on social media.

