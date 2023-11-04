EU calls for thorough investigations on CCC MP abduction

Spread the love

European Union and US embassies in Zimbabwe have both condemned and further urged thorough investigation into the shock abduction and torture of CCC MP Tafadzwa Ngadziore by gun-toting men captured on phone footage charging at the youthful lawmaker.

Ngadziore was seized from his Harare home moments before leaving for parliament Tuesday.

He would later be taken to hospital by colleagues to nurse assault and torture injuries suffered during his ordeal.

The incident, bravely captured by the first-time legislator in a 7-second video of his own attack, has sparked wide condemnation from the public and renewed spotlight on the Zanu PF led government’s battered human rights profile.

Among prominent voices to condemn the act was EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann who called for an immediate investigation into the matter.

“I am deeply disturbed by the abduction and torture of MP Takudzwa Ngadziore,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Such acts are in stark contradiction to the principles of freedom, security, and dignity that every individual rightfully deserves.

“I hope that the authorities will immediately investigate and ensure that justice prevails.”

The US Embassy to Zimbabwe also called for respect on the constitutional rights of citizens by government.

“The United States is deeply disturbed by continued reports of violence, assault & abductions of opposition members in #Zimbabwe.

“We urge respect for constitutional rights & the fundamental freedoms that underpin them,” said the embassy.

Coincidentally, both EU and the US slapped sanctions on Zimbabwe over alleged rights violations, among other reasons, which Harare dismisses as untrue.

Posting on X Thursday, police said they were yet to take action on the matter as “no such case has been reported”.

“The ZRP has been keenly following an allegation of abduction and torture on social media.

“The police informs the public that no such case has been reported.

“We are trying to make contact with the alleged victim so as to elicit the facts beyond what is on social media,” police said. Zimlive

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...