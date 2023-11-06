High Court Turns Down CCC MPs Application

Zimbabwe High Court Dismisses CCC Party Legislators’ and Senators’ Application for Parliamentary Reinstatement

Harare, Zimbabwe – November 4, 2023

Zimbabwe’s High Court has ruled against an application filed by 14 legislators from the CCC (Citizens for Constitutional Change) party and 9 CCC senators who were seeking reinstatement to the parliamentary assembly. The legislators and senators had sued for their return to parliament after they were removed from their positions.

Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary general of the CCC party, obtained the legislators’ removal via a letter to the Speaker Of Parliament.

We have received the judgment of the High Court, and our lawyers are still studying it. We will provide a comprehensive statement regarding the same. We want to reiterate that Tshabangu is not a member of CCC, and the party CCC which is led by President Nelson Chamisa has not initiated any recall of a Member of Parliament or Senate.

