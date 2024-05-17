Latest On Warriors, Lesotho Match

FIFA has changed the kick-off time for the, game between Zimbabwe and Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The Warriors will host Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 June 2024.

Kick-off time was initially set at 6 pm CAT, but the game will now start at 3 pm CAT.

The kick-off for the Warriors’ second match next month against Bafana Bafana was also changed.

The encounter which is scheduled to take place at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June 2024 will now start at 6 pm CAT.

