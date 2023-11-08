Former Mt Pleasant Legislator Loses Donnybrook Land Ownership Wrangle

A LOCAL land developing company, Eastwinds Trust, has come out guns blazing accusing former Mt Pleasant legislator Jason Passade (Zanu PF) of misrepresenting to home-seekers that he owns land at Donnybrook Farm despite losing a case in court.

Passade recently lost the legal battle over ownership of residential stands at Donnybrook Farm near Mabvuku in Harare.

High Court judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero on October 11 this year ordered the ex-MP, through his company Homegram, to vacate the land and restore it to Eastwinds.

In a statement yesterday, Eastwinds accused Passade of misrepresenting facts on the latest legal developments on the ownership of the land.

“We have noted with great concern the move by Mr Passade to misrepresent to his clients and home-seekers that he owns land at Donnybrook Farm.

“We found out that there is a fake court order circulating to the effect that he won the case, which is not true. We, through our lawyers, checked with the courts and what we found is contrary to Passade’s claims,” part of the statement read.

The land developing company accused Passade of forging some court papers in a bid to grab their land, which is meant for residential purposes.

There had been running battles at Donnybrook Farm, as parties clashed over ownership of the land until the court ruled in favour of Eastwinds.

“The first and second respondents shall restore to the applicant possession of all and any land occupied, possessed controlled by the applicant situate at the remainder of Donnybrook Farm Salisbury Township in Mabvuku-Tafara.

“It further ordered that the Sheriff of Zimbabwe, with the assistance of police where necessary, shall restore to the applicant peaceful and undisturbed possession and occupation of the land,” the judgment read.

According to Homegram’s High Court provisional order dated November 3, that was circulated, Passade claimed that he was the owner of the property and wanted the police to eject Eastwinds from the piece of land.

