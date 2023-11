Heartless People Leading Country – President Chamisa

By Advocate Nelson Chamisa

I pray that we plant A NEW HEART of love and selflessness in Zimbabwe. A new heart to serve others & serve Our God.

To be known as a GREAT NATION; loving and welcoming, respectful and responsible, caring and hospitable.. being forever prosperous and peaceful!#ForEveryone #OnePeople

