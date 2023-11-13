Mamelodi Sundowns Win Inaugural African Football League Title

Mamelodi Sundowns became the first champions of the CAF African Football League after winning the inaugural edition on Sunday.

The South African giants beat Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club 3-2 on aggregate following their 2-0 triumph in the second leg played at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

With the win, Sundowns will pocket $4m which is reportedly equivalent to what Champions League winners get for winning CAF’s flagship inter-club tournament.

Wydad will $3m for finishing as runners-uo in the inaugural competition.

Loosing semifinalists Esperance of Tunisia and Egyptian giants Al Ahly will get $1,7m each.

The rest of the participating teams that failed to progress beyond the first round will each receive $1m.

These teams include Enyimba FC (Nigeria), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola) and Simba SC (Tanzania).-Soccer24 News

