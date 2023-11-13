Mamelodi Sundowns became the first champions of the CAF African Football League after winning the inaugural edition on Sunday.
The South African giants beat Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club 3-2 on aggregate following their 2-0 triumph in the second leg played at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
With the win, Sundowns will pocket $4m which is reportedly equivalent to what Champions League winners get for winning CAF’s flagship inter-club tournament.
Wydad will $3m for finishing as runners-uo in the inaugural competition.
Loosing semifinalists Esperance of Tunisia and Egyptian giants Al Ahly will get $1,7m each.
The rest of the participating teams that failed to progress beyond the first round will each receive $1m.
These teams include Enyimba FC (Nigeria), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (Angola) and Simba SC (Tanzania).-Soccer24 News