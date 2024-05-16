Slovakia PM Survives Assassination Gunshots

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico Survives Assassination Attempt

Slovakia was plunged into shock and disbelief as news emerged of an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was hospitalized after sustaining five gunshot wounds. The brazen attack rattled the country, prompting swift condemnation and calls for justice.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomáš Taraba provided a glimmer of hope, stating his belief that the prime minister would survive following a successful surgery. “I was very shocked and tried to contact people to figure out how serious his condition was,” Taraba recounted in an interview with BBC’s Newshour program. “Fortunately, as far as I know, the operation went well and I guess in the end he will survive,” he added.

Amidst the chaos, Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák and Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok labeled the shooting as “politically motivated.” Šutaj Eštok pointed out the timing of the attack, noting that “the suspect made the decision to do it shortly after the presidential election,” hinting at a potential motive linked to political developments.

“The attack is a direct attack on our democracy and the values ​​we stand for,” declared Defense Minister Kaliňák, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

The assault unfolded following an off-site government meeting in Handlova, central Slovakia, where the prime minister was met by a small crowd outside the cultural center. Surveillance footage captured the harrowing moment as Fico was rushed into a vehicle by his aides, fleeing the scene to seek medical attention. Fortunately, no one else was injured in the attack.

Taraba provided grim details of Fico’s injuries, revealing that bullets had penetrated his stomach and joints. “He was heavily injured,” Taraba said. “A bullet went through the stomach and the second one hit the joints.”

Robert Fico, Slovakia’s most powerful lawmaker, holds significant influence as the head of government, responsible for key decision-making processes. Unlike the president, whose role is comparatively limited, the prime minister’s position is pivotal in shaping national policies and strategies.

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the assassination attempt, authorities are mobilizing resources to apprehend the perpetrator and uncover the motives behind the attack. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of political stability and the imperative to safeguard democratic institutions against acts of violence and extremism. Slovakia stands united in solidarity with Prime Minister Robert Fico, wishing him a speedy recovery and reaffirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.- Agencies

