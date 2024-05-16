Woman Sells Own Baby

Reported by H-Metro, the woman confessed her guilt before a Harare Magistrate, acknowledging the violation of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

Scheduled for sentencing on May 14, she awaits her fate.

Initially claiming her infant’s demise shortly after birth, investigations unveiled a disturbing truth. Collaborating with another woman, she orchestrated the sale of her newborn merely two days after delivery.

Court proceedings revealed the woman gave birth in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she then facilitated the sale of her son to her partner in crime on June 26, 2023.

