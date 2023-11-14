Scott Sakupwanya Causes Terror In Mabvuku

Tinashe Sambiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change has condemned the abduction of party member Tapfumanei Masaya in Mabvuku.

Masaya was abducted by suspected State Security Agents.

See CCC statement below…

Our change champion, Tapfumanei Masaya of Mabvuku, was abducted yesterday by suspected security agents.

Our peace ambassadors have been tirelessly searching for him since then, but he remains unfound. Let us unite and demand the immediate release of Tapfumanei!

Tapfumanei Masaya, is a senior citizen and pastor, who was abducted by suspected security agents & remains missing up to this point.

The perpetrators used a car belonging to Scot Sakupwanya, a member of Zanu PF who’s mentioned in the documentary #GoldMafia, which exposes politically influential individuals involved in the illegal exploitation & looting of the country’s valuable mineral, gold. Let us unite & demand the immediate release of Tapfumanei! #FreeTapfumaneiNow!

