Tragic Demise of Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya: Abducted CCC Activist Found Dead

Spread the love

– The Tragic Incident:

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Organization (ZHRO) has confirmed the abduction and subsequent discovery of the deceased body of Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya, a prominent figure associated with the Citizens Coalition for Change party (CCC).

– Outcry and Allegations:

Various organizations and political figures, including the CCC and Amnesty International Zimbabwe, strongly condemned the abduction, pointing fingers at Zanu PF agents. The abduction, believed to have occurred on November 11, culminated in a devastating loss, sparking outrage and accusations against the ruling party.

– Condemnation and Calls for Justice:

Public figures, such as Hon. Kufa and Pastor Evan Mawarire, denounced the actions as a heinous act and an epitome of an oppressive regime. Calls for justice echoed across social media platforms, emphasizing the need for accountability and a thorough investigation into Masaya’s tragic demise.

– International Concern:

Amnesty International expressed deep concern and highlighted the worrying trend of such incidents, indicating that Masaya’s abduction had been a point of concern even before the tragic news of his death was confirmed.

– Mourning and Solidarity:

Messages of condolences and tributes flooded social media platforms, mourning the loss of a dedicated activist and emphasizing the commitment to remember Masaya’s pursuit of change and justice.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...