Mavaza- “Critical Analysis of CCC’s Constitutional Challenges: A Self-Inflicted Quandary by Chamisa”

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | The CCC, under the sway of Chamisa, opted against establishing a constitution, citing “strategic ambiguity” to distance itself from Zanu PF. This, however, proved to be a tactical error, leaving seasoned politicians like Biti and Welshman dribbled. Chamisa surrounded himself with inexperienced cronies, tarnishing the party’s credibility with a history of student activism and hooliganism.

Dr Masimba Mavaza

His election approach lacked structure, vision, and identity, leading to an inevitable crisis. The party’s leadership remains clandestine, with conflicting claims from Mr. S. Tshabangu and Chamisa himself. The lack of a clear agenda adds to the identity crisis, rendering CCC adrift without governance documents or democratic principles.

Prof. Moyo’s critique highlights the “Wapusa Wapusa” state within CCC, drawing parallels with entities lacking morals and clear direction. The party’s constitution, allegedly crafted by misled cronies, lacks broad consultation and veers toward serving Chamisa’s personal objectives.

The constitution’s bizarre clauses, including Chamisa naming himself as president, raise concerns about an abuse of power. The unilateral imposition of the constitution raises legal questions about the CCC entity that participated in elections versus the one constituted by Chamisa afterward.

The High Court’s decision, as summarized by Prof. Moyo, underscores Chamisa’s adherence to legal requirements, with the applicants failing to substantiate their claims. The mismanagement of the party, reflected in the lack of organized purpose, results in legal repercussions for Chamisa and Tshabangu.

In essence, CCC’s constitutional woes stem from Chamisa’s misguided strategy, leading to an identity crisis, lack of governance, and legal challenges that threaten the party’s integrity.

