TboTouch, Sonia Mbele, Themba Ndlovu and Zunaid Moti amongst those celebrated at the 8th Edition Zimachievers SA
The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) South Africa sprinkled the stardust in awards season with a glittering sold out Dinner Gala at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg.
Celebrating the 8th edition of the South African chapter, the ZAA rolled out the honours for the changemakers of the year as well as luminaries in different walks of life.
Mogul Zunaid Moti, radio personality T-bo Touch, Themba Ndlovu and actress Sonia Mbele were some of the notable recipients at the ceremony which honoured outstanding Zimbabweans and Friends of Zimbabwe.
“The 8th ZAA SA ceremony was a resounding success and further evidence of African excellence everywhere you look. I offer hearty congratulations to all winners and nominees and commend them for continuing to shine bright in their chosen field. It is the positive impact we delight in recognizing and celebrating,” said Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Founder.
African Chrome Fields founder Moti was conferred with the Friend of Zimbabwe Award for his massive investments in Zimbabwe through his business empire. Showbiz personalities T-bo Touch, Sonia Mbele and Themba Ndlovu were also honoured for their contributions to media, arts and entertainment.
Media personality and entrepreneur Tichaona Mawoni was also among the winners among others.
The ZAA has now opened nominations for their flagship ZAA UK Edition set for April 2024 in the United Kingdom. Nominations are now open on the www.zimachievers.org
ZAA Winners
Below is the full list of the 8th ZAA South Africa Winners and Honorees
CMG CAPS OFF EVENTS TRILOGY
CMG International Media Group is setting sights onto their next event after completing a trilogy of high profile events in November.
The juggernaut kicked off with a fully subscribed Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) ceremony in Australia, followed by the inaugural Ambassador’s Golf Day event in Johannesburg and capped off with the 8TH ZAA South Africa Dinner Gala on Saturday.
The company which specializes in business solutions and events led media activations is already rolling out plans for the ZAA UK edition set for next year in April.
The company also held a successful Ambassador’s Golf Day on the 17th of November at the Blue Valley Golf Estate in Johannesburg which was won by Bothwell Chegovo. The event will be serialized into the USA, UK, Australia, Namibia, Botswana and Dubai.
The 8th Edition of the ZAA South Africa also drew a full house on the 18th at the Indaba Hotel to complete the trio of headline events for the month which was preceded by the Australia edition held on the 11th in Sidney.
“The Awards ceremony was a resounding success as we once more celebrated high achievers in our community and we look forward to carrying on networking and capacitation pop-up events throughout the year until then next edition,” said ZAA Country Director for Australia, Method Mukundu.
The full list of winners from the ZAA Australia Awards Dinner Gala are below.
Z.A.A SA 2023 Winners
Business of the Year Award
Diaspora Meds
Cospharm Pharmaceuticals
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
Tapiwa Virima
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
Catherine Chiuta
Business Innovation of the Year
Tinashe Nyumudoka – Kumusha Wines
Male Personality of the Year
Tichaona Mawoni
Female Personality of the Year
Nokuthaba Nkosinomusa Tshuma
Author of the year
Kudakwashe T Muganu
Media Production of the year
Jit TV
Simba Mhere Media Award – Male
Hugo Ribatika
Simba Mhere Media Award – Female
Audrey Chimwanda
Community Organisation of the Year
CAMFED
Community Champion of the Year
Nkululeko PK Nkomo
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
Mr Kamera
Farmer of the Year
Fidel Zimbango – Fidelity farming (PTY) ltd –
People’s Choice Award
Bawsslady Chichie
Sports Personality of the Year
Ranga Chivaviro
Restaurant of the Year
The Cal Zone
Future Leaders Award – Male
Mpumelelo Dube
Future Leaders Award – Female
Dr Thandeka Moyo Gwete
Honorary Award Recipients
Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award
- Prof David Katerere
- Themba Ndlovu
Friends of Zimbabwe Award
- Tbotouch
- Zunaid Moti
- Jan Badenhorst
- Sonia Mbele
Founder's Pioneer Award
- Colin MacKenzie – Founder JIT TV
Founder’s Special Recognition Awards
- Rabison Shumba – For Charitable causes.
- Cynthia Chigwenya – For Services to Diplomacy and Community Development
- Tendai Chitapi – For Services to Agriculture and Innovation
- Oliver Windram – For Services to Agriculture and Innovation
- Buffalo Souljah – For Services to Music and Community Development
- Simba Chitando – For Community Development
- Mudiwa Hood – For Community Development
- Kudawashe Musasiwa – For Innovation