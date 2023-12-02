Over 20k people die of Aids related illnesses

Speaking during World Aids Day commemorations at Chinotimba Stadium in Victoria Falls yesterday, United Nations resident and humanitarian co-ordinator Edward Kallon said the impact on women is particularly significant, as women make up 61% of the 1,2 million adults living with HIV.

More than 20 000 people in Zimbabwe died of Aids-related diseases last year alone with more than 50% being women.

Kallon said there is need to scale up HIV prevention and treatment programmes to cover all sub-population groups with a particular focus on adolescent girls and young women.

Speaking at the same event, US embassy charge d’affairs Elaine French said America donated US$208m this year alone to Zimbabwe to help in the fight against HIV and Aids.

World Aids Day commemorations were held under the theme Let Communities Lead and the guest of honour was First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

