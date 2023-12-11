Fadzayi Mahere Defies Calls to Quit Mnangagwa’s Poisoned Tshabangu Parliament

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | In a divergence from fellow party members, Fadzayi Mahere, a prominent figure within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has declared her reluctance to withdraw from Parliament despite mounting public pressure and calls for the CCC to leave Mnangagwa’s controversial legislative body.

Mahere, who represents Mt Pleasant in Parliament, explained her decision on X (formerly Twitter), stating that a withdrawal by CCC legislators could potentially grant ZANU PF the leeway to amend the Constitution unchecked, potentially leading to the establishment of a one-party state.

“I can assure you that if the @CCCZimbabwe’s Citizens’ National Assembly resolves that we should withdraw from Parliament, we will,” Mahere affirmed in her statement.

This announcement stands in contrast to the sentiments expressed by Darlington Chigumbu, the CCC Member of Parliament for Budiriro. Chigumbu voiced his willingness to quit Parliament, emphasizing his concern for CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, stating that he does not want to see Chamisa accused of actions he has not committed.

The backdrop of these decisions is the tumultuous political landscape since the November 2017 coup, with accusations against Mnangagwa’s party ranging from changing election results arbitrarily to engaging in outrageous conduct.

Mahere’s remarks come as Chigumbu broke ranks to express readiness to leave Parliament.

“President @nelsonchamisa is one person I know who listens to other people’s views.

“If the electorate is to be angry with anyone regarding tomfoolery happening at Parly then that anger must be directed to US the MPs not the president. It is us who must be clear and leave Parly,” wrote Chigumbu.

As discussions within the CCC unfold, the contrasting perspectives within the party highlight the complex considerations surrounding the decision to either remain in or withdraw from Mnangagwa’s parliament.

