Zivhu Tears Into Tshabangu

Tinashe Sambiri

Former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu, has described Zimbabwe’s ex – Information Minister Jonathan Moyo as a political turncoat.

Zivhu also blasted Sengezo Tshabangu for compromising the alternative.

Zivhu wrote on X…

It’s good to be principled in life, kwete kuti nhasi unotuka ED kunge wakatotenga guva ku Kenya, apa uchirumbidza Chamisa, zvaramba zvaunoda womuka uchirumbidza ED, apa wava kutuka Chamisa wakairumbidza , hazvidi kudzidza kuti uve a principled man.

The job is done and over, and soon you will realize that you are nothing, brother, used and finished. You are a disgrace in Africa

