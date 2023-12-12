Proposed Way Forward For Zimbabwe | By Dr Marunda

By Dr Elizabeth Marunda | Opening Remarks

With respect to our current political economy of Zimbabwe, “It is the responsibility of each living individual to stand up humbly against the Machiavellian Approach to life and politics, persuading those wishing and working towards the sustainable control of others, to

stop in their tracks, and empathize with humanity”

A Proposal

A proposal to how those interested in change may contribute:

1. The supermarket offer reasonable discounts for mealie-meal,(M) surf (S)and vim (V) AND

2. Those feeling the desire to contribute buy the product whose making process is described below in 3.

3. That some interested people and recall affected MPs buy those three items. mix the above ingredieants in the the following propotions 3 cups/3 plates/3bucketsThen 1tablespoon surf/1 table spoon vim) NB: I have changed the ratios because mealie meal alone is very effective. It can remove all the rusty appearance that might have accumulated at the bottom of the toilet sink

4. Let there be a cell phone advertised so that people in Zimbabwe can make their donations of as little as USD0.50 which can be transparently distributed among the affected members in question.

5. Since the recall has rendered the opposition member-less??, it would not hurt to swallow pride and think of coming up with an old name, like MDT as already proposed by one member, or a name like Zimbabwe Democratic Alliance for People (ZDAP) and more suggestions on names made, so that the leadership can settle on one.

5.1 Then on the basis of the ten provinces( Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Harare, Midlands, and Masvingo THEN Zimbabwean Diasporeans in the Asian Continent, Australia, Americas and Europe (ie 14 “Provinces” standing for 14 Ministries- that can quickly be brainstormed, a list of examples is below.

1. Ministry Of ECD, Primary, Secondary And Higher Education

2. Ministry Of Health, Social Welfare, NSSA And Pensions

3. Ministry Of Land Audit, Valuation, Agricultural Training And Land Allocation

4. Ministry Of Agriculture, Water And Irrigation

5. Ministry Of Value & Culture Based Entrepreneurship , Youths, Women, Diaspora-Student- Working-Adults-And-Professional Returnees, Differently Abled, Refugees And Out Of Correctional Service.

6. Ministry Of Infrastructure , Green Energy And Sustainable Aesthetics(Innovative Re-Afforestation And Landscaping)

7. Ministry Of Industry, Commerce and Foreign Affairs

8. Ministry Of Tourism, Transport, Environment, Sport, And Recreation

9. Ministry Of Home Affairs, Defense And The Prison Service

10. Ministry Of Urban And Rural Planning, Construction And Housing

11. Ministries-Based Research, Policy Development & Analysis, , Monitoring And Evaluation

12. Ministry Of Publication, Literary And Expressive Arts, Film Industry And Entertainment

13. Ministry Of All Local Languages Regional Languages, International Languages And Exchange Programmes

14. Ministry Of Benchmarking, Engineering, Model Making Of Solar Panels, Solar Batteries, Solar Cars, Electric Cars, And Novel Electrical Appliances And ITC Based Technologies

What is being said here? Each of the 14 ‘Provinces’ is allocated a Shadow Minister with relevant qualifications. (This is a Leadership Assignment) Then each Minister through the relevant recruitment committee from the Commission Of Human Capital Development, Human Resources Recruitment and Monitoring, As Well As, Outside Professional Placements) carries out the staffing of newly needed personnel in Ministries and Parastatals

Two critical Factors for Consideration:

Please note that the Equality and Fairness to opportunities will be enjoyed with conscious development and implementation of recruitment policies. In addition to relevant qualifications, among other recruitment criteria, often complained about, but ignored on the ground, are:

• Gender composition

• Ethnic composition (15)

• Youths

• Differently Abled

• Individuals Out of Correctional Services

THIS IS FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Siyabonga!

Thank you!

Tatenda!

