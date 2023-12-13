Dr Mavaza Accuses Chamisa Of Childishness | FULL TEXT

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | In 1998, upon his arrival, Nelson Chamisa found himself surrounded by like-minded individuals, sharing assumptions about Zimbabwe’s future. As the nation underwent significant transformations, the opposition, including CCC, failed to adapt, leading to a history marred by bloodshed. Despite commanding a majority in towns and contributing to Mugabe’s removal, the opposition, especially under Chamisa, struggled to deliver meaningful democratic change in the last 23 years, including the 5-year GNU period.

Chamisa’s attempt to unite the opposition resulted in increased division, isolation, and economic decline within CCC. The entrance of Sengezo Tshabangu exposed Chamisa’s weaknesses, marking the end of his political career.

The adage “give them authority and see how they treat subordinates” underscores Chamisa’s alleged failure during his ministerial career, characterized by complaints of abrasiveness and difficulty working with civil servants. His decision to sideline figures like Biti and Welshman NCUBE led to his political downfall.

Despite media attention and scandal, Chamisa’s political achievements remain notably absent, a fact not lost on his constituents who have run out of patience. The failure to implement democratic reforms during the GNU further tarnished his image.

The image of MPs fleeing Parliament during the opposition’s calamitous end underscores Chamisa’s apparent failure to grasp ZANU PF’s imminent success, with accusations of self-delegation of critical issues adding to the critique. Despite bullying and incompetence, Chamisa remains significant for representing failure.

Chamisa’s extensive role within CCC, holding various portfolios without adequate knowledge, raises questions about the party’s decision-making. Journalists question how CCC members allowed this situation to unfold.

Sengezo Tshabangu’s challenge to CCC, along with imprecise attempts to link him with ZANU PF, is labeled a political blunder. Despite the appearance of stability after an election, Chamisa’s failure as a politician became brutally clear, exacerbated by the polarizing algorithms of Twitter and Facebook.

Amid plummeting public trust in institutions and a bleak outlook for future generations, Mavaza calls for a distinct vision, asserting that lamenting populism or nostalgic sentiments is insufficient. February 2018 marked a turning point when members of the MDC party replaced TSVANGIRAYI with CHAMISA, leading to the departure of senior MDC leaders under Chamisa’s regime.

To navigate internal conflicts, CCC and Chamisa contemplate donating Sengezo Tshabangu to ZANU PF, a move Mavaza labels as characteristic of failed politics. The final blow to the opposition in Zimbabwe is witnessed, signaling the end of Nelson CHAMISA and his student politics.

In a bold move, Chamisa, known for his trademark failures, plans to establish a new political party with a purple color, hinting at a leader ready to form a new country in the face of challenges.

