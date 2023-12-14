Don’t Boycott Parliament, Mzembi Warns CCC

By Walter Mzembi

Knowing the trappings of power no matter how limited or minute it is , and how harzadous materially , psychologically, financially, maritally & emotionally to acquire that little power , prestige and status , its futile to ask Opposition Senators, MPs and Councillors to do a mass pullout even when they are faced with further Recalls . I will be damned if they do.

Zvakafanana nokungoti tutururu kumba uchiti ndasiya basa usina rimwe

Power is not relinquished like that in Zimbabwe where there are limited alternatives, even the People that employed you in the first place, the voters are very unkind with representation that gives up seats .

Whilst this suits Zanu PF to proceed with a non threatening token presence of Opposition, we also have not reached that Rubicon of principles where people

Resign Enmasse!

So demand other things from Opposition MPs kwete siyai basa , they will further divide the Opposition by refusing !

