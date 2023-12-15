Musician Terry Gee Burial Set For Today

Late talented musician Terry Gee who passed on, on Thursday will be buried today at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza, his friend Chipo Muchegwa has announced.

Posting on Facebook, Muchegwa said Terry Gee will be buried at 11am .

“People are gather at terry gee’s home 64 tilco road Chitungwiza. Body will be taken from pallar today. Burial will be held tomorrow surtaday 16th of dec at Zororo memorial park, along seke road. 11am,” said Muchegwa.

