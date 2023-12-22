Packed Entertainment For The Festive Holidays

By Leisure Reporter- The festive season has reached a fever pitch, with Christmas Day just 72 hours away. It is yet another Friday, coinciding with a holiday when Zimbabwe celebrates Unity Day through music and togetherness.

This will be a weekend always to remember, triggered by our energetic artists who are ready to deliver loads of entertainment as the year 2023 comes to fold.

Here is what to expect:

Chillspot @ Club Zeus

Mbare’s finest DJs Fantan, Levels and Ribhe will be camped at Club Zeus on Christmas Eve ready to drive you crazy with their finest vibes that will make you last the night on the dance floor until Christmas Day kicks in Monday morning.

The Heritage

Renowned music outfit Mokoomba will be live tonight at Rainbow Towers for “The Heritage ” gig alongside jazz sensation Victor Kunhonga and Mary Anibal. Doors open at 7pm foe $10 per head.

Sulu, Kurai Makore & Peter Moyo Clash

Dendera Kingpin Sulu will tonight unite with Chimurenga music maestro Kurai Makore at Mushandirapamwe Hotel for a Unity Day jamboree tonight from 8pm. Admission $5.

Tomorrow Suluman will mesmerise fans at Club Oasis with other supporting acts.

Finally on Christmas Eve, Sunday he will be doing what he knows best with Peter Moyo supported by Queen Kadijah at TP Rukawo Motel in Chegutu.

National Cup Clash

Saturday night will be a special for all dancehall fans at the City Sports Centre where Seh Calaz, Silent Killer, Blot, Kinnah, Jah Master, Uncle Epatan, Dobba Don, Hwinza, Ndunge Yut, Boss Pumacool, Zim Pogba, Buyaka, Flexy H, Culture Love, Libho, Mr Prosper, Jahnoz, and TNG Khamkadzi clash for the top chanter gong. Godfather Templeman, Chillspot Family, Etherton B, Tanaman, Cymplex Music, NSK 263, DJ Alka, Fydale Di Don and Banso Da MC will all be part of the music extravaganza. Entry $5, VIP $15.

Fio Fest

All roads lead to Highfield’s Takashinga Cricket Club on Christmas Eve for a load of entertaining acts where Selmor Mtukudzi, Trevor Dongo, Talking Guitars, Bazooker, Van Choga among others will be performing live.

Blow Out Festival

Revellers will find Boxing Day fascinating at Borrowdale Racecourse where a number of Zimbabwe’s finest artists and DJs converge for the Blow Out Festival including Baba Harare, Madeherbelieve, Cinatra, Michael Magz, Body Slam, Ayman, Jamal, Bagga, Probeatz,

No Rest For Alick Macheso

Sungura giant Alick Macheso has quite a busy schedule starting tonight where he will be strumming his guitar at Chigarapasi Beerhall in Chiredzi. Tomorrow he serenades fans at Gaza Stadium in Chipinge before heading to Mandel Nite Club, Watsomba on Sunday.

On Monday he will host a Thank You Christmas Concert at Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza supported by dendera ace Tryson Chimbetu. Admission $5.

Jah Prayzah @Pakare Paye

Contemporary music supremo Jah Prayzah promises fans a worthwhile bash on Christmas day as he performs live at Pakare Paye on Christmas Day.

Killer T Mix

Tonight The Chairman will be live at Ligi Bar in Chitungwiza alongside fellow artist Ndunge Yut from 6pm.

Tomorrow he heads to Mashonaland East for the Marondera Shutdown gig at Chipiwa Gardens alongside Ndunge Yut and Kinnah.

Finally, he clashes with dancehall sensation Freeman HKD Boss at Jongwe Corner in Harare for a Party on Christmas Day.

Saintfloew In Chegutu

Hip hop sensation Saintfloew will be in Chegutu at Magandi Park tomorrow for his Rise & Lead album tour alongside Master H, Noluntu J, Sorah TMB and Nisha TS. Doors open at 6pm. Entry $5 and VIP $15.

Tocky Serenades Fans @ Longcheng

Talented dancehall chanter Tocky Vibes will be at his best this Saturday at Longcheng Amusement Park where he promises loads of entertainment. Entry $5 from 9am-5pm.

Reggae Madness

Rockafellas Restaurant & Bar is the place to be tonight for all reggae fans as Jah Seed all the way from South Africa clashes with trending dancehall chanter Silent Killer. The house will be burning with support from Etherton B & Garry B, Merciless ZW, Djs Tecco, Hush, MC Jibbs, DJ Deevine and Zulu Boi from 1pm. Entry cover charge.

Busy Weekend For Dhewa

Sungura sensation Peter Moyo has indeed a busy weekend with a bash at Pagomba in Beitbridge tonight follwed by a gig at Blue Ridge Restaurant in Harare tomorrow. On Sunday he will be in Chegutu followed by another live perfomance at Zororo Growth Point in Zhombe on Xmas day.

Enzo Ishall Festive Gigs

Crowd pulling dancehall sensation Enzo Ishall starts his weekkend gigs tonight at Solomons Cafe in Kwekwe followed by a live performance at Palace Hotel in bulawayo tomorrow. On Sunday he will be at Mandel Leisure centre , Watsomba in Mutare followed by a free cook out bash at Kadoma’s Odyssey Hotel.

Xmas Party In Chinhoyi

Reggae vibes sensation Judgement Yard comprising of Etherton B and DJ 2Bad will be bringing the walls down in Chinhoyi at CSC Social Club on Christmas day. They will be supported by DJs Sean, MC Tawaz, Boyy MC Buju and Vacho. Admission $3 or $5 for two.

Andy Muridzo

Talented contemporary artist Andy Muridzo starts his festive gigs at Pleasure Point Lounge in Chivhu tonight. Tomorrow he will be at B n B Tafara for a Xmas Bash supported by local DJs.

Xmas Xtravaganza

Revellers at Chinhoyi’s Jongwe Corner are in for a treat on Xmas as jiti sensation Baba Harare and dancehall chanter Dhadza D clash live alongside MC Gudo, DJs Gargamel, Fitzroy and Sticko Fire. Admission $5, VIP $10.

Unity Day @ The Cafe

Reggae crooner Mannex Motsi wil be live at The Cafe tonight for a free gig from 7pm till you drop.

Seh Calaz Christmas Bash

Dancehall chanter Seh Calaz will be in Brits, South Africa this Sunday for a Christmas Bash supported by artists Mugo Fire, MC Buju, Elder Mangoi, Ras Fortune, Romicide. DJs Strama Vibes, Spanna B, Culture, D-Lion, Boss Sida, Boss HKD, Marko among others will add to the flare. Entry R150 before 7pm, R200 after 7pm VIP R300.

On Christmas day he will be at Cosmo City for a party with DJs Alka and Red on the decks. They will be supported by Royal Records. Admission R100 before 9pm and R400 VIP.

FEELS @ Motor Action

Outdoor event lovers come together today for music, food and fun at Motor Action. The event will be uniting the community with music from amapiano, jazz, sungura, rhumba, electronic among other genre. Entry $5 for early birds and $10 standard tickets.

Reggae Reunion

On Saturday there will be a Reggae Reunion Session at Club Las Vegas featuring Jah Seed and the Bongo Muffin Crew supported by DJs Uniq, Andreas and other surpise spinners for free.

Unity Day

Tonight The Amigos Nite Club, Greencroft Shpops will be hosting Mbare dancehall sensation Kinnah and |Queen Kadjah from 8pm. DJs Vijuman, Joker, Rassy and MC 5 Star General will be supporting.Admission $2.

Volvo Family Fanatics

Are you a Volvo fan or driver? Come and meet a friend at the Volvo Family Fanatics for a drink or two from 11.30am today at Greencroft Shops. There will be a free diagnosis of your vehicle if you are having any trouble.

Juntal At Fortress 88

Rhumba sensation Juntal and The Afromix Band will be live Saturday night at the Fortress 88 supported by DJs Ben Mukulu and Lakaz The Artist till you drop.

Mbeu @Bar Rouge

Afrofusion sensation Mbeu and The Mhodzi Tribe will serenade fans at Bar Rouge tonight from 6pm till late

Kumachembere With Amadhuve Sasha

Mbira queen Amadhuve Sasha will be at Samas Nite Club tonight followed by a gig at St Rossa bar in Chiweshe tomorrow. On Sunday she will be at Pamuzinda Highway for a free bash before serenading fans at Paddy’s Bottle Store in Granitesite for a Christmas Party on Monday.

