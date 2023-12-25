Mnangagwa Exposes Chiwenga’s Promiscuity

By James Gwati-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has exposed his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, for engaging in promiscuous behaviour, revealing that the former Army Boss had an ongoing affair with his newly wedded wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi, while still married to Marry Mubaiwa.

The shocking revelation unfolded during Chiwenga’s wedding ceremony with Baloyi in Harare, as Mnangagwa disclosed his awareness of the Chiwenga-Baloyi relationship dating back to 2009 when he served as the Defence Minister.

Mnangagwa, who held the Minister of Defence position from 2009 to 2013, shed light on the intricate dynamics of Chiwenga’s relationships, stating, “I know too much about these two since my time as their Defence Minister. I, for one, know too much about the two people, but this is not the platform to say it all.”

The ex-couple, Chiwenga and Mubaiwa, who were married from 2011 to 2019, had three children from their dissolved union.

Mnangagwa hinted at his extensive knowledge of their history, emphasizing, “The two have traveled a long journey together. My young brother (Chiwenga) may not know that I knew what was happening even when I was the Minister of Defence.”

Chiwenga, a former Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander, tied the knot with Colonel Baloyi at a prestigious ceremony officiated by the Catholic Church at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare.

Reports suggest that this marks Chiwenga’s third marriage in just 12 years, with his previous marriage to Jocelyn Jacobsen ending in divorce in 2012.

Marry Mubaiwa took to X platform to allege that Chiwenga and Baloyi were in a relationship throughout the entirety of their marriage.

She expressed, “Chiwenga was in a relationship with Minnie throughout the subsistence of our marriage, and I was made to believe she was a Chinese student.”

Chiwenga’s wedding, held on December 23, garnered high-profile attendance, including First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, former First Lady Grace Mugabe, VP Kembo Mohadi, former VP Phelekezela Mphoko and wife, along with various cabinet ministers and notable personalities from the region.

The ceremony, followed by a lavish reception at Venue Umwinzii in Umwinsidale, Harare, marked a significant event in Chiwenga’s complex personal life.

