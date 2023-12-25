Netflix – Shaina | FILM REVIEWS

By Saba Getty | *Spoilers Alert*

Actors 8/10

Script Writer 4/10

As someone who did a Film Studies course in my foundation year and conducted Film and Music reviews for The Bradfordian Newspaper at uni, here’s my response and review to the Netflix Zimbabwe film, Shaina:

Whatever your critique on film, Mese muri Right! (You’re all right!) Grab your cuppa and hear this.

Film critique is actually revered by the filming industry, so all honest critiques are much much more valuable than lying. I do get that people don’t want to offend but in the film industry, an honest critique is the best investment in talent for our Zim film stars in the making. Giving honest film review help film stars, script writers, producers and directors do better next time. It helps them grow, seeing what people actually think in honesty. This is how Stars become Hollywood A* listers.

My Review of Shaina:

Shaina story wasn’t a new storyline in Zim film industry and I think this is where a lot of disappointment came from right at the beginning of the film. Shaina had a very similar story line to the film Neria, so it lacked originality that we seek in any new film, something new, something exciting, the greatest twist, it just wasn’t there.

The film was very predictable, you could go make a cuppa, come back and not even rewind to see what you missed.

Script writers must be aware of the latter, it makes a huge difference in whether a script will make a great movie or not.

Africa film industry has conscientiously moved from scripts about poverty, death, hunger, sexual violence, war, as we now know that this continues to reinforce the negative narratives that the world may use to describe us at any given opportunity.

We’re moving from scripts that focus on African failures and tragedies to stories of triumph, inspiration and success. Zimbabwe film industry must keep up with the African film narratives and progressive film movement if we’re going to transform our film industry. The narratives we give in our films, feed into an already stereotypical world, so isn’t it best to serve a 5 Star narrative?

What we see in film is fed into our sub-conscious and over time we start to empathise and take on that narrative and eventually agree it as part of our identity, when it’s not even the whole of our identity.

What happened to feel good stories, comedies, films that make people happy, laugh, create dozens of jokes we then use daily? What about action, crime dramas, hospital dramas, sci-fi? Too soon?

Like I said in a previous postings elsewhere about Shaina, many women who have gone through sexual violence in the past, especially with male relatives will find this film a difficult watch, especially with the predictability nature of the film; one is waiting for ‘it’ to happen and one loses the plot right at the start of the film.

The Actors were brilliant, they did their job and followed the script, a very bad script. I bought into every emotion and movement and each one of them did brilliantly in executing their role and bringing more life to the script. Only a minor issue on actors was a minor Film Extra guy, that kadhara kebhachi kaka tadza kubata huku muchikwere, (the suit jacket guy chasing the hen in the chicken run). Film Extras must always act genuinely too.

Hats off to the kombi driver, he’s made it into Zim film history of being the first high speed driver in a Zimbabwean film. Despite lacking in visual effects of high speed chases we see in more advanced film industries, I’d say it was a fun scene to watch, we were made to feel the full package of emotions that came with the scene, we cheered for the driver like our lives depended on him, taking us with him on that ride. That there my friends, was the unforgettable bit of the film. Loved it!

Well done to all actors, fantastic job. There is much room for development and improvement for Script Writers and Producers who select these scripts. Directors and Actors can only try their best on what’s on script. I do look forward to the next Netflix Zimbabwe film and hope this review serves as a good purpose for everyone in the Zimbabwe film industry and their future projects in film.

Have a wonderful Christmas time with your family, friends and loved ones 🎄☃️🎄⛄❤️

©Saba Getty

