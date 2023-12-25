Zim Catholics Criticise Own Pope

Zimbabwean Catholics Express Discontent Over Vatican’s Stance on Same-Sex Unions

Catholic congregants in Zimbabwe are voicing their concerns over the recent decision by the Vatican to allow the blessing of same-sex couples by the church’s priests. The move, aimed at fostering inclusivity while maintaining the ban on gay marriages, has sparked controversy globally, especially in conservative societies like Africa and the Muslim world.

In response to the Vatican’s announcement, which received mixed reactions worldwide, Zimbabwean Catholics are openly expressing their disapproval of the decision. Some view it as a positive step toward LGBTQ+ rights within the Catholic Church, while others in more conservative societies, including Zimbabwe, see it as conflicting with traditional beliefs.

Ms. Mercy Gororo of Harare shared her sentiments, stating, “We are against gay unions because they are not God’s original creative intention for humanity and therefore the practice goes against God’s express will for all human beings, especially those who trust in Christ.” She highlighted biblical principles that endorse sexual intimacy exclusively within the marital relationship of a man and a woman.

Mr. Prince Hwede of Chitungwiza raised concerns about the potential impact on population growth, expressing, “If people of the same sex marry together, it means they cannot bear children. We must consider that for us to be in this world, there were both men and women.”

Patient Dzenga drew parallels with biblical history, stating, “By destroying Sodom and Gomorrah, God had shown his abhorrence for gay unions. We are now living in Sodom and Gomorrah, where people are doing evil deeds.”

However, not all Zimbabwean Catholics share the same perspective. Ms. Lashmar Mukono of Chitungwiza offered a different view, advocating for equal rights. She asserted, “Everybody should enjoy the same rights regardless of sexual orientation. Let them be accepted in society. It was not their fault to be what they are. We have to accept what nature is.”

The Vatican’s doctrine office provided further clarification on Pope Francis’s letter to two conservative cardinals, suggesting that such blessings could be offered under specific circumstances. The document emphasized the lifelong union between a man and a woman as the foundation of marriage.

Pope Francis, allowing priests to decide on a case-by-case basis, stated, “Priests should not prevent or prohibit the Church’s closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God’s help through a simple blessing.” The Pope hinted at an official change in October, responding to questions posed by conservative cardinals during a synod of bishops at the Vatican.

As the debate unfolds within the Catholic community in Zimbabwe, it mirrors the broader global discussion on the balance between tradition and inclusivity within the Church.

