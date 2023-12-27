ZimEye
Would Chamisa nakedly-parading his-structures in the open have stopped Tshabangu from Sakupwanyaring those structures as Hopewell Chin'ono says accusing @nelsonchamisa of creating Sengezo's legs under a govt that imposes a death sentence on all election winners since 1980,…
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 27, 2023
