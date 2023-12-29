Top 5 Bus Killers In 2023… Inter Africa, CAG Tops The List

Spread the love

2023 has etched itself into Zimbabwe’s memory as a year of profound grief for countless families across the nation.

Tragic bus accidents took lives and limbs, leaving trails of sorrow and shattered dreams on the country’s highways.

Against this backdrop, ZimEye delves into the top five bus companies responsible for the most fatalities and injuries this year.

1. Inter Africa/Mukumba Brothers: Dominating the grim statistic is Inter Africa/Mukumba Brothers. Speeding, driver fatigue, and questionable vehicle maintenance emerged as recurring themes in reports associated with their accidents.

In *July, a Mukumba Brothers bus collided with a haulage truck near Chegutu, claiming 12 lives and injuring 27. Just *two months later, another horrific crash involving one of their buses near Kwekwe took 10 lives and left 35 passengers wounded. These incidents, alongside several others throughout the year, solidified Inter Africa/Mukumba Brothers’ place at the forefront of this year’s bus tragedy.

2. CAG: Close behind comes CAG, whose buses were implicated in several devastating accidents throughout 2023.

In *February, a CAG bus overturned near Kadoma, leaving 8 passengers dead and 20 injured. The cause of the accident was attributed to a burst tire, raising concerns about the company’s vehicle maintenance practices. A month later, *another CAG bus collided with a haulage truck near Gweru, resulting in 7 fatalities and 15 injuries. These and other incidents solidified CAG’s position among the top contributors to Zimbabwe’s road carnage in 2023.

3. Rimbi Tours: Following closely behind is Rimbi Tours, whose buses were involved in several fatal accidents this year.

In *April, a Rimbi Tours bus crashed near Mutare, killing 6 passengers and injuring 18. Reports suggested the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. *June saw another Rimbi Tours bus overturned near Masvingo, leaving 5 passengers dead and 12 injured.

These incidents, along with others, underscore the need for stricter safety measures and driver oversight within the company.

Together with Zebra Kiss, Rimbi Tours had its operating license suspended after their drivers recklessly caused a fatal accident while racing with passengers on board.

4. Zebra Kiss: Known for its sleek buses and flashy branding, Zebra Kiss also faces scrutiny after a series of accidents marred its 2023.

In *May, a Zebra Kiss bus collided with a commuter omnibus near Harare, leading to four fatalities and 10 injuries. *August saw another Zebra Kiss bus overturned on the Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway, resulting in three deaths and eight injuries.

These accidents, while seemingly less frequent than those of top contenders, raise concerns about safety practices within the company’s operations.

5. Stallion Cruise: Rounding out the list is Stallion Cruise, whose buses were involved in several accidents over the past year.

In *March, a Stallion Cruise bus collided with a private vehicle near Chinhoyi, taking 3 lives and injuring 9. *October saw another Stallion Cruise bus crash near Bulawayo, leaving 2 passengers dead and 5 injured. While the numbers involved may appear lower than other entries, these incidents highlight the need for improved safety standards within the company’s fleet.

****Trip Trans***

Though out of the top five, Trip Trans deserves mention as it also recorded a fair share of accidents including the one that claimed the life of late socialite Genius Kadungure’s sister Julie who was travelling from Malawi. In that accident nine other people lost lives. Five days earlier, another Trip Trans bus was engulfed in flames shortly after Makuti, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Earlier in February, another Trip Trans bus travelling from Chimanimani to Mutare was involved in an accident that claimed the life of an infant while 16 others were injured.

A Call for Change:

2023’s grim statistics paint a disturbing picture of Zimbabwe’s bus industry. It’s not just about these five companies; the entire industry needs a drastic overhaul. Stringent safety regulations, rigorous driver training, and regular vehicle inspections are crucial steps towards preventing further tragedies.

As we mourn the lives lost and grapple with the lasting scars of these accidents, let 2023 be a stark reminder. We must demand better, implement change, and ensure that our roads become arteries of life, not channels of sorrow.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...