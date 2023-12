BREAKING NEWS: Wutaunashe Church Humiliates Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent | Emmerson Mnangagwa was Sunday morning greeted by cold feelings at his own prophet Andrew Wutaunashe’s church on Sunday leading to the preacher apologising.

Wutaunashe had to force his church to stand up and put up a scene to cover up for the lack of excitement for the man who rigged the 2023 elections. VIDEO

