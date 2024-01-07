Belarus’s President Bans Opposition Leaders And Grants Self Lifelong Immunity

Mnangagwa and Lukashenko’s Influence on Controversial Face Patenting: A Disturbing Trend in Political Tactics

By Farai D Hove | Analysis | ZimEye | A disconcerting alignment of tactics between Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenka is raising eyebrows as both leaders seemingly employ strategies to sideline political contenders. In Zimbabwe, the banning of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from using his own face is echoed in Belarus, where Lukashenka has granted himself lifelong immunity and restricted opposition leaders. The striking parallel intensifies when Sengezo Tshabangu, a figure in Zimbabwe, boldly claims the patenting of Chamisa’s face for the political party.

Tshabangu’s assertion, made during a recent interview with @Sources Media, claims ownership of Chamisa’s facial likeness, asserting that it now belongs to the political party. He contends that the patented face is the party’s property, legally bound, making it impossible for Chamisa to use it elsewhere. This startling claim not only sparks controversy but also prompts a critical analysis of the legal and ethical dimensions surrounding the patenting of an individual’s facial features for political gain.

The implications of such a move are profound, as it challenges established norms of personal identity and raises questions about the broader manipulation of political imagery. The audacious stance by Tshabangu prompts scrutiny into the legal standing and potential repercussions of patenting a person’s face for political purposes. It remains to be seen how legal authorities will address this novel and controversial claim.

In response to inquiries regarding the use of Chamisa’s face in political campaigns, Tshabangu appears unyielding, emphasizing the principle behind the action. Despite Chamisa’s lack of public support, Tshabangu asserts that the idea and principle supersede individual endorsements. This unapologetic approach adds another layer to the unfolding controversy, underscoring the lengths to which political actors are willing to go in adopting unconventional strategies to shape their narrative.

As Mnangagwa and Lukashenka employ tactics that curtail opposition and unconventional methods like face patenting emerge, the international community watches closely, questioning the broader implications for democratic principles and the ethical boundaries of political maneuvering. The convergence of such strategies prompts a deeper examination of the evolving landscape where political battles extend beyond ideologies to the very faces that represent them.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has enacted a controversial decree, granting himself lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution and restricting exiled opposition leaders from participating in presidential elections. This measure mirrors the actions taken by Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, who banned opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from using his own image.

The decree, signed on Thursday, ostensibly applies to any former president and their family. However, critics argue that the law is tailored to secure Lukashenko’s position, as the 69-year-old leader approaches three decades of rule marked by authoritarian tactics.

The timing of this move suggests Lukashenko’s efforts to consolidate power ahead of the country’s next presidential election in 2025. The decree imposes stricter requirements for presidential candidates, making it nearly impossible for opposition figures who sought refuge in neighboring countries to run. Only citizens residing in Belarus for at least 20 years, without a foreign residence permit, are deemed eligible to contest.

The backdrop of this decision includes the tumultuous 2020 re-election of Lukashenko, widely condemned as fraudulent. The contested election triggered mass protests, resulting in the detention of over 35,000 individuals, many of whom faced torture or fled the country.

Lukashenko, often dubbed “Europe’s last dictator,” has faced international criticism, including allegations of involvement in the illegal transfer of children from Russian-occupied Ukrainian towns to Belarus. The new law shields him from accountability for actions undertaken during his presidential tenure and guarantees lifelong state protection, medical care, life and health insurance for him and his family.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, who sought refuge in Lithuania in 2020, condemned Lukashenko’s move as a response to his “fear of an inevitable future.” She vowed that the president would be held accountable under international law, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to bring justice to around 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus.

As the political landscape in Belarus continues to face challenges, international attention remains on the authoritarian measures taken by Lukashenko and the persistent efforts of the opposition to seek justice and transparency.

