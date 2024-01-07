ZAOGA’s 10 Days Fasting Are A Mnangagwa Ritual To Help Him Rape More Women: Video

Spread the love

Controversy Surrounds ZAOGA’s Fasting Tradition Amid Political Allegations

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZAOGA, a prominent church led by the late Ezekiel Guti, finds itself at the center of a heated debate regarding its annual 10-day fasting tradition. Critics have raised concerns over the church’s apparent deviation from the biblical teachings on fasting, which emphasize liberation and support for the oppressed.

Just in case u don't know the bible is all about standing for the poor,widows trodden, wronged, seek justice etc. So yes he should. — Chris Chidarikire (@chidarikire) December 31, 2023

Historically, fasting in the Christian tradition, as outlined in the Bible for over 3,000 years, has been a spiritual practice aimed at uplifting the downtrodden, supporting the quest for justice, and aiding the poor and wronged. It’s a period marked by deep reflection and a commitment to social and spiritual change.

The controversy stems from an incident in 2019 when, following the conclusion of ZAOGA’s fasting period, Ezekiel Guti invited Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa to speak at the AMFIC Bible College. This invitation sparked outrage due to Mnangagwa’s contentious political standing and allegations of human rights violations, including accusations of his involvement in the shooting of 17 people and the mistreatment of 50 ZAOGA members. The decision to welcome Mnangagwa with praise and worship, without addressing these serious allegations, has led to widespread criticism.

An online critique harshly labels the ZAOGA fasting tradition as both a “curse” and a “Mnangagwa ritual.” This statement reflects the growing sentiment that the church’s actions contradict the fundamental biblical principles of fasting. The criticism highlights a broader issue within religious communities, where the alignment with political figures can lead to moral and ethical dilemmas, particularly when those figures are accused of oppressive actions.

This situation raises important questions about the role of religious institutions in political matters and their responsibility to uphold the values they preach. The controversy surrounding ZAOGA’s fasting tradition underscores the tension between religious practices and social justice, challenging believers and leaders alike to reflect on the true essence of their faith and its application in the real world.- ZimEye

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...