HH Abandonds Vacation, Joins & Leads Cholera Fight

By James Gwati- The Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, has cut short his vacation and joined his health authorities in fighting cholera.

The Ministry of Health in Zambia reported last week that the cholera outbreak, which began in October 2023, has resulted in 3,015 confirmed cases and 98 fatalities. The alarming situation prompted concerns about the nation’s “health security,” as the Ministry of Health stated in a previous warning.

The surge in cases of Cholera has also forced authorities to announce a three-week delay in school opening.

Posting on his social media platforms Monday, President Hichilema said he was terminating his annual leave and joining healthcare workers to fight the spread of Cholera.

Said Hichilema:

In view of the escalating Cholera situation, we’re cutting short our holiday & returning to Lusaka to provide more direct & frontline leadership in the fight against the outbreak.

