Farmer Loses 8 Cattle To Lightning

In a devastating incident that unfolded just twenty kilometers from Chipinge Town, seven cattle owned by Mr. Amos Ngazimbi of Lot 1 Lelisvel fell victim to a sudden lightning strike this afternoon.

The unexpected tragedy has left the local community in shock, raising concerns about the safety of livestock during adverse weather conditions.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident to understand the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

