Bishop Magaya Rebukes Church Leaders For Embracing Murderous Emmerson Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri

Founder of Grace Ablaze Ministries International (GAMI), Bishop Ancelimo Magaya, has criticized church leaders for supporting Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of terrorizing political opponents.

In a recent statement, Bishop Magaya condemned the hypocrisy of church gatherings in Bulawayo for thanksgiving while injustices like abductions and murders persist.

He believes that any worship lacking condemnation of such injustices is unacceptable before God, urging for justice to flow like a never-ending stream in Zimbabwe.

See Bishop Magaya’s statement below…

It is hypocrisy as it is an abomination for Church leaders to gather in Bulawayo for thanksgiving under the faith for the nation at a time when abductions, murders with impunity, and all forms of injustices are rife and fail to issue prophetic indictment. As far as God is concerned, He disdains, detests and hates such gatherings designed to shower praises to a politician at whose behest the aforesaid injustices are committed, thereby strengthening the hands of the eve (Jer 23:14). Any assembling, offerings and worshipping that do not have at their center condemnation of injustices are not worth their salt. The Thanksgiving meeting is thus a nullity before God .Let justice flow like a never ending stream. (Amos 5:24). Wishing you all God’s protection in this new year. God save Zimbabwe.

