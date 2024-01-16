Unveiling the Tragic Demise of Bishop Tapfumanei Masaya: A Call for Justice

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

In a harrowing revelation, CCC MP for Mabvuku-Tafara Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, recently recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, has shed light on the brutal murder of party activist Bishop Tapfumanei Masaya.

The shocking details expose a grim reality of violence perpetrated by Zanu PF agents, leaving a community mourning and demanding justice.

Bishop Masaya, a devoted party activist, faced a horrific ordeal in Harare, enduring severe injuries across his body that ultimately led to his tragic death.

The circumstances surrounding his demise unveil a disturbing narrative of brutality at the hands of the regime.

Upon personal examination of the body at Parirenyatwa, Honorable Kufa revealed the distressing state in which Bishop Masaya was discovered – decomposed due to the injection of a harmful substance.

The gruesome details painted a chilling picture, with worms emerging from his body, emphasizing the extent of the brutality suffered.

The call for #JusticeForMasaya echoes through the community, demanding accountability for the heinous act.

The disturbing incident raises concerns about the safety and well-being of political activists, urging a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Bishop Masaya’s untimely death.

As the community mourns the loss of a dedicated activist, the spotlight now turns to the need for justice, transparency, and a collective effort to ensure that those responsible for this tragic incident are held accountable.

The unfolding narrative serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by political activists in their pursuit of a just and democratic society.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...