Sikhala’s Spokesman Attacks Chamisa’s Top Ally

By Political Reporter- Disgruntled Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) member and former legislator Job Sikhala’s Spokesman, Freddie Masarirevhu, has openly criticised Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema for snubbing Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self-inauguration in September 2023.

Hichilema is an ally of the CCC President Nelson Chamisa, whose party Masarirevhu claims to belong.

Masarirevhu wanted to contest as a parliamentary candidate in August 2023, but Chamisa rejected his candidature after arrogantly skipping the party procedures.

Taking to his social media platform X, Masarirevhu accused Zambia’s president of inconsistency by Saturday attending the inauguration of the criticised winner of the December 20 DRC elections, Felix Tshisekedi, while ignoring Mnangagwa.

Attacking HH, Masarirevhu pointed out that Zimbabwe’s elections faced continental condemnation and were only attended by two of Mnangagwa’s close associates.

In Zimbabwe’s case, not only were there electoral violations, but there were public declarations by the Mnangagwa administration to use the military to overthrow the elected government at its inception. This means, essentially, there was a coup in Zimbabwe in 2023.

On other matters are revelations that Mnangagwa has been trying allegedly to kill Zambia’s president in 2023. Mnangagwa’s state media approved Rutendo Matinyarare declared death threats on Zambia’s president, in what is too obvious of Mnangagwa’s villains in the eyes of the SADC leadership.

Moreover, Mnangagwa family members also warned ZimEye of what they alleged was a clear plot to kill Zambia’s president.

There were serious allegations of electoral fraud in DRC as there wer in Zimbabwe. President @HHichilema attends inauguration of President-elect Felix Tshiskedi and was absent in Zimbabwe. Help me understand, what could be the reason for such an inconsistent appproach from the… https://t.co/RqK1MOhAE4 — Freddy Michael Masarirevu (@freddyMM93) January 20, 2024

