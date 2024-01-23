Mnangagwa’s Married Girlfriend Caught On Camera In Vic Falls Hotel Gig Squeezing Her Face

Spread the love

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s married girlfriend,Virginia Mabhiza (extreme left) caught on camera squeezing her face at Parliament’s Victoria Falls retreat



Emmerson Mnangagwa’s married girlfriend, Virginia Mabhiza is attending Parliament’s Victoria Falls retreat where legislators are meeting for the development of the 7th Institutional Strategic Plan (ISP) to cover the life of the 10th Parliament which runs from 2023 to 2028. The ISP is expected to provide strategic direction and enhance Parliamentary efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness in the achievement of its constitutional mandate.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...