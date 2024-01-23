Tshabangu Facilitates ZANU PF Victory In Chiredzi

Spread the love

23rd January 2023

By Wezhira Munya

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has unveiled the list of elected council members for Chiredzi Town Council, Harare Municipality, and Manyame Rural District Council ahead of the upcoming by-elections on 3rd February 2024.ZEC’s Chief Election Officer, Mr. Silaigwana, announced today that ZANU PF candidates have been declared winners following a High Court decision on 19th January 2024 (case number HCH197/24).

The ruling prohibits the use of CCC logos and symbols by President Nelson Chamisa’s recalled candidates

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...