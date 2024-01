Sad News For Sikhala

By Political Reporter- The Harare Magistrates Courts have postponed the judgment for CCC senior leader Job Sikhala to the 7th of February 2024.

This was announced by the party’s deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba on his X account Wednesday, calling the development “a sad miscarriage of justice.”



