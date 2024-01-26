Bosso Appoint New Assistant Coach

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

The Highlanders have named Try Ncube as the new assistant coach alongside head coach Kelvin Kaindu for the upcoming 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

In an official statement, Bosso confirmed Ncube’s appointment, highlighting his CAF B license and coaching experience with Bulawayo City, Newtown Highlanders in Botswana, and his recent role at Hwange. The club expressed delight in welcoming Ncube to Kaindu’s coaching team, emphasizing his extensive coaching background.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...