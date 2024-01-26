Mnangagwa Rewards Chigumba For Rigging 2023 Polls

By Jane Ndaabare| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rewarded the controversial and former Judge of the High Court Justice Priscilla Chigumba with another six years at the helm of the electoral mother body.

Commenting on the renewal of Chigumba’s term at ZEC, political commentator Tapiwanashe Chiriga said the move stands as a clear message that Mnangagwa is not interested in the reform of the electoral mother body

“The renewal of Makanyara Chigumba‘s tenure as @ZECzim is an insult and a clear message that @edmnangagwa is not interested in the reform of our institutions. We must direct our energy and fight towards the total overhaul of these scarecrow institutions,” said Chiriga.

