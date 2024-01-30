Former MP Hon Jeffryson Chitando Takes Aim at Zanu PF Media Briefing

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a fiery response to a recent Zanu PF media briefing, former MDC-T Member of Parliament, Hon Jeffryson Chitando, has vehemently criticized the ruling party’s stance on key political developments in Zimbabwe.

In a press release, Chitando dismissed the Zanu PF briefing as misleading and raised concerns about the state of democracy in the country.

The former MP did not mince words, starting his critique with a metaphorical headline, “Breaking News From The Devil!!!!,” highlighting the gravity he attaches to the issues at hand.

Drawing a parallel to the world of sensationalism, Chitando likened the situation to a satanic press conference, emphasizing the significance of the revelations he was about to unfold.

Chitando questioned the credibility of a recent press conference held by Zanu PF, where the ruling party defended the election process following the SADC Election Observer Mission’s report, led by Dr. Muumba.

The report raised concerns about election rigging, incompetence, irregularities, and incredibility.

Chitando accused Zanu PF of using such platforms to deflect blame and downplay legitimate concerns about the electoral process.

The former MP also delved into the internal dynamics of opposition politics, highlighting the resignation of President Advocate Pastor Nelson Nehemiah Chamisa from the CCC.

Chitando claimed that Chamisa’s resignation was prompted by the alleged capture, hijack, and infiltration of state institutions into the opposition party.

He pointed out the irony of the first person to defend Chamisa against resignation, hinting at potential ulterior motives behind the scenes.

Chitando continued his scathing critique by addressing the recalls within the opposition party, asserting that they were orchestrated by President Mnangagwa to secure a 2/3 majority.

He argued that these recalls had little to do with primary elections or party structures, emphasizing Mnangagwa’s perceived fear of a strong opposition that could expose what Chitando labeled as “incapacitation, inability, mismanagement, and dictatorship.”

The former MP concluded with a rallying cry, referencing a local proverb, “Rova chidhoma kana uchida kuona Mai vacho!!!” loosely translated as “Kick the beehive if you want to see the queen bees.”

This metaphorical expression implies a call to action against oppressive forces and a challenge to those who may doubt the assertions made by Chitando.

In presenting this perspective, Hon Jeffryson Chitando positions himself as a vocal critic of the current political landscape, advocating for transparency, accountability, and positive change in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...