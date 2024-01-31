Will Job Outshine Nero Who’s Fast Becoming A Zero?

A Mandela Job…

In shackles of adversity, Job Sikhala dwelled,

Two years he served, a story to be told.

Like Mandela, in echoes bold,

His voice mimics Madiba, a tale compelled.

Not Robben’s Isle nor Victor’s cell,

Yet Sikhala emerged, a transformation unfold.

A Zimbabwean Mandela, courage untold,

Will Job overshadow Nelson Chamisa’s glow?

Or lend Chamisa a champions glove

Is Job the Nelson, in political show?

An icon reincarnate, does he stow?

A real Mandela

Chamisa’s spirit, a give-up, so he quit CCC not a woe.

A Mandela perseverance in the political rhyme,

Job’s shadow growing, with each passing time.

In the arena of power, a paradigm,

Chamisa’s challenge, a mountain to climb.

Nelson didn’t quit; he embraced the fight,

Job Sikhala echoes, in political light.

A rival opposition leader emerging, a formidable sight.

Sikhala a giant

In the political arena, shadows cast,

Will Job outshine Nero

Who is fast becoming a zero?

The die is cast.

Chamisa’s challenge, now a twist vast.

Chamisa’s shadow, a narrative swelled.

Is it drama’s dance, or Job’s true embrace,

A Zimbabwean version, in Mandela’s grace?

In two short years, the change takes place.

Mandela served 27 years in prison, split between Robben Island, Pollsmoor Prison and Victor Verster Prison.

But did you hear Sikhala speaking hours after his release from prison?

With mimicry grand, a voice reborn,

Sikhala strides, a Mandela adorned.

Job Wiwa Mandela Sikhala viva…

©️pongo the poet

